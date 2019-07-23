J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik retracts 'kill corrupt' order

A day after coming under fire from mainstream political parties for his remark that militants should stop killing innocent people and target the corrupt instead, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik regretted his statement and said he should have refrained from making the comment.

Malik, however, claimed that he had made the comments in a fit of anger. "Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to the rampant corruption here. My blood boils at seeing the level of corruption," he said, adding that "As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same. Today, I am the governor of the state and tomorrow I may be an ordinary citizen of this country. My views will not change. Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here."

Malik's remarks had stoked a massive controversy with political parties condemning him. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah was quick to respond on Sunday and tweeted, "Save this tweet — after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik."

MALIK’S STAND Following the furore on his comments, Malik expressed regret, but said that he made them only in a ‘fit of anger’ as his ‘blood boils on seeing the rampant corruption across the state’.

He further stated that as constitutional head, the remark was inappropriate, but that as an ordinary citizen, he would still feel the same way about it.

Malik even attacked Abdullah and claimed that he was “a political juvenile who tweeted about everything.”

Reacting to Abdullah's criticism, Malik said the former chief minister was behaving childishly, adding, "He is a political juvenile, tweeting on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out It will be better if he speaks about himself and where is he now."

Speaking at an event in Kargil on Sunday, Singh had said, "These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?"

