J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Rahul Gandhi engage in war of words

Snubbed by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik who asked Rahul Gandhi to observe the ground situation by visiting the Valley instead of believing false reportage, the Congress leader, on Tuesday, responded seeking permission to travel freely in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier, responding to Gandhi’s subdued allegations that some reports coming from Jammu and Kashmir indicate violence and PM Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a transparent manner, Malik had asked him to fly down to the valley and observe the situation himself.

“I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe the situation and then speak up,” Malik had said.

“Scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35-A was for everyone. There is no communal angle (for scrapping it) in Leh, Kargil, Jammu, Rajouri-Poonch and not here either (Kashmir). There is no communal angle to it,” said Malik adding that the issue was being fanned by some people but they were not successful in it. “Foreign press has made an attempt (of wrong reportage) and we have warned them,” Malik explained.

“Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter,” said Gandhi in a tweet.

Coming in aid of Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma too said that in view of Government’s complain of disinformation and rumours.