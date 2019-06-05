J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday conveyed heartiest wishes to the people of the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday.

"The governor has prayed to the almighty to keep the humanity firm in its faith and good deeds and bless people with a good life," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Malik has expressed hope that this occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K's glorious pluralistic traditions, the spokesperson added.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting month of Ramzan, is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday.

The Arab world and Muslims in some other parts celebrated Eid on Tuesday.