India

J&K: Gorkha Rifles' Rajib Thapa martyred after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 02:08 PM IST

An Indian soldier from the Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, Rajib Thapa, lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

Pakistan had earlier violated ceasefire along the LoC in the same sector not even a week ago when they began firing at around 6.30 AM last Sunday. Pakistan had initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells.

