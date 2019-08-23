J&K: Gorkha Rifles' Rajib Thapa martyred after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

An Indian soldier from the Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, Rajib Thapa, lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

Pakistan had earlier violated ceasefire along the LoC in the same sector not even a week ago when they began firing at around 6.30 AM last Sunday. Pakistan had initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells.