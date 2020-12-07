J&K: Fourth phase voting for DDC elections underway

There are a total of 280 constituencies in the UT of J&K (14 in every district) out of which voting will be conducted in 34 constituencies.

The fourth phase of voting for DDC elections is underway across the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir. Despite cold weather conditions, people are coming out in many places in huge numbers to cast their votes. All arrangements are in place including security and COVID-19 precautions. Many places have witnessed good voting but in south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian the voter turnout has been very less.

Voting for the fourth phase started from 7 am and will go on till 2 pm. There are a total of 280 constituencies in the UT of J&K (14 in every district) out of which voting will be conducted in 34 constituencies, including 17 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division.

"We want to make sure that an educated candidate gets elected. We have elected many in the past but this time, we want an educated person. In our area, people are illiterate. It’s very backward and we have many problems here - we have roads but no Macadamisation, we have schools but no teachers, we want those problems to be solved," said Rafaqat, a female voter who studies in 12th standard.

"Earlier, we had to go too far to meet our representatives but now we have it in our village. We hope that our vote this time will not go waste and we will get the person we want," she added.

Another young voter Ishtiaq Ahmad said, "this vote will make our village developed and unemployed youth will get jobs."

There are a total of 249 candidates in the electoral fray including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division for DDC elections in Phase IV. Out of the 249 candidates, 167 are males whereas 82 are females.

There were 123 Sarpanch vacancies notified in the 4th phase and out of these, 45 got filled unopposed. There shall be a contest in 50 constituencies and 137 candidates including 47 females are in the fray.

Similarly, out of the total 1207 Panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 got filled unopposed and there is no contest in these constituencies. Polling will take place in 216 panch constituencies and there are 478 candidates in fray including 129 females.

In the fourth phase, 7,17,322 electors are eligible to cast their votes including 3,76,797 males and 3,40,525 females. Amongst these, 3,50,149 are from Jammu division and 3,67,173 are from Kashmir division.

There are 1,910 polling stations set up across the UT for this phase, out of which 781 are in Jammu division and 1129 are in Kashmir division. Out of these 1910 polling stations, there shall be polls for Sarpanch vacancies on 212 polling stations and Panch vacancies on 219 polling stations, along with the DDC polls.

Out of the 1,910 polling stations, 1152 are hypersensitive, 349 are sensitive and 409 have been categorized as normal.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said “All arrangements for this phase are in place including manpower, election material and security arrangements. Despite chilling cold and sub-zero temperatures, polling started at 7 am till 2 pm."

He added, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of all stakeholders, including the voters coming to vote at the polling stations. Sanitizers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by the concerned authorities, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, are strictly followed at the polling stations."