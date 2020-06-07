J&K: Four terrorists killed in Shopian, encounter underway

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday killed four terrorists during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter is still ongoing.

A joint team of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) is carrying out the operation. The exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists started in the early morning of Sunday.

Confirming that’s DGP Jammu kashmir Dilbag Singh said, “On a credible police input operation launched early this morning by Shopian Police along with Local Army and CRPF units at Rebon Shopian. Exchange of fire started sometime back. Operation is on."

He added that as the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The firing was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

On Saturday (June 6), a 25-year-old civilian was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Bomai village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.