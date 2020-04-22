J&K: Four terrorists gunned down in Shopian encounter; arms and ammunitions recovered, identification underway

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Intelligence sources told Zee Media that the terrorists were hiding in the area and the search and comb operation to eliminate them was launched on the basis of credible information.

The encounter started on Tuesday night in the Melhora area of Zainapora village after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A police official had said the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire towards the security forces' positions. The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that ended with the death of the four terrorists

Talking to Zee Media, the IGP of Jammu and Kashmir police, Vijay Kumar, said that the identity of the killed terrorists is not known but the security forces have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

Sources said it is likely that all the killed terrorists were from the Ansar Gazwatul Hind and one among them was a senior commander.

The joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF started the operation after surrounding them from all sides. The terrorists opened fire at the security officers forcing them to retaliate.