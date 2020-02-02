J&K: Four including two jawans injured in Grenade attack in Srinagar

Two CRPF personnel along with two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. As per the intial reports, the terrorists lobbed the grenade at security forces who were deployed at the Partap Parl in the Lal Chowk area.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

Last month, security forces gunned down three terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s Kashmir chief Qari Yasir in J&K's Tral area. The terrorists were planning a large terror attack on January 26, when India celebrates the 71st Republic Day. The attack was supposedly being planned by Yasir, the mastermind of the infamous Pulwama terror attack in February last year.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir police detained local Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander Zahid Sheikh's brother Suhaib from Karimabad area of Pulwama in north Kashmir. According to police, Suhaib is an overground worker.

It may be noted that on January 31, police had killed at least three Jaish militants and arrested their three associates, including Samir Ahmed Dar, during an encounter in Nagrota. Dar had named him as receiver of the foreign terrorist who arranged logistics. He is being taken to Jammu for interrogation.