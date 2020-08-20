J&K: Four anti-terror operations within 24 hours, three terrorists killed

A total of three terrorists were killed, four arrested, arms and ammunition recovered in four anti-terror operations in 24 hours.

In the latest development, two terrorists were killed in an operation at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. The two terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit. One of the terrorists is a top LET commander.

“LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in the killing of 3 CRPF jawans at Sopore on 18/4/20 and 3 CRPF jawans at Handwara on 4/5/20, was killed,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier, a joint team Police, 32 RR, and CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the area. As the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, following which an encounter started, said a police officer.

"A joint team of Police, 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Molu after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area." He said, "As the searching party cordoned the spot where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon the searching party, who retaliated, leading to the encounter." a police official said.

The operation was launched on specific input at Ganipora Handwara by district Police along with local Army unit, said the DGP.

DGP Jammu Kashmir Dilbagh Singh said that the operation concluded in Shopian with the killing of a terrorist named Talib Hussain Mir.

Apart from these two encounters, security forces launched two more anti-terror operations arresting four persons and recovering huge arms and ammunition.