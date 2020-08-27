J&K floods: 4 killed as heavy rains lash city, MeT predicts more downpour for next 24 hours

Heavy rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir, with MeT predicting more rains for the next 24 hours. After the Meteorological Department issued advisories of flash floods and landslides in the upper reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, authorities have put men and machinery on high alert and are continuously monitoring the situation.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days, triggering landslides across the Union Territory.

"Srinagar recorded 44.3 millimeters of rainfall in the last 48 hours, while the highest rainfall is recorded in Katra area of Jammu at 123 millimetres, a MeT official said.

At least four people have died in Jammu region due to rainfall which triggered landslides and flash floods, while dozens of livestock perished in Sangiote village near Balakote in the Poonch district area.

Alert has been sounded in Reasi, Udhampur due to uninterrupted heavy rains while serval people have been rescued from the affected areas.

On Tuesday, three persons, including a woman, were killed in a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Reasi district while a man was killed due to landslide in Rajouri district of Jammu region yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir national highway is closed for vehicular traffic as several landslides happened at many places on the national highway.

The India Air force (IAF) saved a precious life on Wednesday by its timely rescue operation in rain-battered Naushera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. A man was stranded on a marooned island on the overflowing Naushera River.

An IAF helicopter was immediately pressed into service to rescue the man. The crew quickly selected an appropriate spot to position the helicopter close to the ground since no suitable space was available for landing.

Two Garud Special Forces commandoes were then lowered onto the island who lifted the man and brought him inside the hovering helicopter.