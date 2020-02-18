J&K: FIR against several social media users for defying government orders

A case has been registered against several people in Jammu and Kashmir for defying government orders on use of social media after internet services were resumed in the union territory.

Last month, the administration had issued an order banning all social media websites so that miscreants cannot spread false information.

"Taking serious note of misuse of social media, the cyber police station in Kashmir has registered a case against various social media users who defied government orders and misused social media platforms," a police spokesperson said.

The official also added that social media is the favourite tool of miscreants as it provides them anonymity and gives them a wide reach.

"There have been continuous reports of misuse of social media sites by miscreants to propagate secessionist ideology and to promote unlawful activities," he said.

The miscreants used differnet Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access social media channels. They are spreading rumours regarding the present security situation in the Kashmir valley and their posts are propagating secessionist ideology and glorifying terrorism. The FIR was registered after taking cognisance of the posts, the official informed.

Incriminating material has also been seized in this regard, the spokesperson added.