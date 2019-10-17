J&K: Farooq Abdullah's daughter, sister arrested for protesting against abrogation of Article 370, released on bail

They were detained on Tuesday during a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar.

National Conference (NC) President and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya were released on bail last night.

They were detained on Tuesday during a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar.

Abdullah's sister Suraiya and his daughter Safiya were leading the protest against the withdrawal of special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya were released on bail last night. They were detained on Tuesday during a protest against abrogation of #Article370 in Srinagar. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/ElmYSCbP3o October 17, 2019

Many political leaders, including the Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under detention or house arrest since August after the central government announced its move on Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained after the Centre's decision concerning Article 370.

The Supreme Court last month allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah during a poll rally recently said, "In today's era when there is no traditional war, India is affected with terrorism sponsored by Pakistan for years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a big step by Abrogation article 370 from Kashmir to make nation terrorism free and to save Kashmir. I believe, the step will help to maintain peace in the state."