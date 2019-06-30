J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

The exchange of fire started in the early morning.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway between terrorists and security forces at Chadoora area of Budgam district. (#Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/szUAfSF6Q8 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, the first batch of Amarnath Yatra was flagged off amid presence of high security from Jammu. Jammu: The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu base camp by KK Sharma, Advisor to the Governor Satya Pal Malik, amidst multi-tier security.

A couple of days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited J&K to review the security situation ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. He held meeting with army officials, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.

