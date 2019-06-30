J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

Headlines

UP: Man, 2-month-old girl die, 14 injured die as basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

Salaar makers confirm Prabhas-starrer will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, fans call it 'biggest clash ever'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UP: Man, 2-month-old girl die, 14 injured die as basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

9 health benefits of pomegranate peel

8 most educated Indian cricketers

7 Teas to include in your bed-time routine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

Salaar makers confirm Prabhas-starrer will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, fans call it 'biggest clash ever'

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

HomeIndia

India

J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

The exchange of fire started in the early morning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2019, 07:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

The exchange of fire started in the early morning.

Earlier in the day, the first batch of Amarnath Yatra was flagged off amid presence of high security from Jammu. Jammu: The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu base camp by KK Sharma, Advisor to the Governor Satya Pal Malik, amidst multi-tier security.

A couple of days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited J&K to review the security situation ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. He held meeting with army officials, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. 

Further details are awaited...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin replaces this star bowler in Team India’s final WC squad; know reason

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month

Meet Vinay Singhal, man who made a Rs 300 crore OTT platform providing hyperlocal content

Meet wife of IAS Suhas LY, who is PCS officer and crowned Mrs India 2019; know her journey

ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture, venues, date, time - All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE