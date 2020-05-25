J&K: Encounter underway in Kulgam; 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces

Headlines

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more till August 5, check forecast here

Haryana violence: Social media under scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

HomeIndia

India

J&K: Encounter underway in Kulgam; 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces

Sources told Zee Media that two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

article-main
Latest News

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Jul 06, 2020, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Khur village in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district in the wee hours of Monday as the joint security forces launched a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in the area.

According to the latest updates, two terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter. However, the ensuing gunfight is still underway.

According to police, the CASO was launched in the area by a joint team of security forces, including 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area in wee hours today.

Soon after being trapped, the terrorists were asked to surrender, but they opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, said the police official.

Sources told Zee Media that two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE