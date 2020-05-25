J&K: Encounter underway in Kulgam; 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces

Sources told Zee Media that two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Khur village in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district in the wee hours of Monday as the joint security forces launched a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in the area.

According to the latest updates, two terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter. However, the ensuing gunfight is still underway.

According to police, the CASO was launched in the area by a joint team of security forces, including 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area in wee hours today.

Soon after being trapped, the terrorists were asked to surrender, but they opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, said the police official.

Sources told Zee Media that two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped.