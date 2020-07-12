J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Sopore

An encounter broke out in Sopore between terrorists and security forces in the Reban area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (July 11) night.

A cordon and search operation in the area turned into an encounter when the terrorists started firing from their hiding spots upon the search team.

"A joint team of Soper police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban area of Sopore on Saturday late evening after a tip-off got by Jammu Kashmir about the presence of terrorists in the area,” an officer said.

“As the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, and an encounter started in the area,” the officer added.

Sources in the police said that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.

Last month a civilian, CRPF soldier was killed and three others were injured in a terror attack in Sopore Model Town. Since then the cordon and search operations were continuously going on in different areas of Soper.