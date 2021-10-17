J&K Encounter: Two more soldiers’ bodies recovered from Poonch, death toll rises to 9

As the encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir continues, two more bodies of soldiers have been recovered from the Poonch’s Mendhar area, further increasing the death toll. As per the tally, as many as nine soldiers have been killed till now in the Poonch encounter operation.

According to the authorities, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and a jawan were killed during the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, launched against the rising acts of terrorism, and their bodies were recovered on Saturday.

The search operation which is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir was launched to locate the terrorists who were involved in the killing of Army soldiers in the forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on October 11. The encounter has now been continuing for one week.

The Army came under heavy fire on Thursday, after which the two soldiers were reported missing. Their bodies were recovered from Poonch two days after they went missing, bringing up the total toll of the encounter operation to nine soldiers.

In an official statement, the Army said, “Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch.”

As per media reports, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta said, “The terrorists are holed up and the joint forces are on the job to take the operation to the logical conclusion as per the Standard Operating Procedure.”

Terrorists attacked a search party in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on October 11 during which five soldiers were killed. In response to this incident, the intensity of the search party has been increased. The officials also said that the Army deployed para-commandos and a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area to keep surveillance.

