FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs

Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs

Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan film has this connection with Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara

Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan directs the film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'You can run but can't hide': Pakistan-based Lashkar commander killed in gunfight with forces in J&K's Budgam

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police killed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba commander named Yasir in Budgam under Operation Ashdar.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

'You can run but can't hide': Pakistan-based Lashkar commander killed in gunfight with forces in J&K's Budgam
J&K forces kill Pakistan-based LeT commander Yasir in Budgam. (Pic Credits: X/JmuKmrPolice)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday killed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander during an operation named Operation Ashdar. The terrorist has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national linked to the banned outfit LeT. Confirming the news, the security forces issued a stern warning in a post on X and wrote, ''You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! The terrorist neutralised during Op Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba.''

See the post:

Operation Ashdar is a joint counter-terror operation being carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the J&K Police and the CRPF in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. After the elimination of Yasir, officials said it is a major blow to the terror network attempting to destabilise peace in J&K, adding that an investigation is underway to trace his local links and activities.

Even on Friday, a terrorist was neutralised under Operation Ashdar in the Budgam region. As per a post by Chinar Corps, one AK rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation. ''OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and 
@crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress.''

This search operation was also launched jointly by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the CRPF in Budgam's Ashdar Gali.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs
Tata-owned JLR plans 4,000 UK job cuts amid profit slump and US tariffs
Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan film has this connection with Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara
Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan directs the film
Mirzapur The Movie: Amol Parashar goes all out, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Harshita Gaur, Ali Fazal 'craftiest actors of our generation'
Mirzapur The Movie: Amol Parashar calls Pankaj, Divyenndu 'craftiest actors'
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s first reaction after he announced retirement minutes later
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s first reaction after he announced retirement
NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Valley massacre: What happened in the 2013 ambush?
NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Valley massacre: What happened in 2013 ambush?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement