'You can run but can't hide': Pakistan-based Lashkar commander killed in gunfight with forces in J&K's Budgam

INDIA
On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police killed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba commander named Yasir in Budgam under Operation Ashdar.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday killed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander during an operation named Operation Ashdar. The terrorist has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national linked to the banned outfit LeT. Confirming the news, the security forces issued a stern warning in a post on X and wrote, ''You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! The terrorist neutralised during Op Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba.''
You Can Run But You Can't Hide !— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 5, 2026
The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @OfficeOfLGJandK @LokBhavanJandK @manojsinha_ @NorthernComd_IA@ChinarcorpsIA@AdgpArmedJK… pic.twitter.com/SG1leDj7X1
Operation Ashdar is a joint counter-terror operation being carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the J&K Police and the CRPF in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. After the elimination of Yasir, officials said it is a major blow to the terror network attempting to destabilise peace in J&K, adding that an investigation is underway to trace his local links and activities.
Even on Friday, a terrorist was neutralised under Operation Ashdar in the Budgam region. As per a post by Chinar Corps, one AK rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation. ''OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and
@crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress.''
OP ASHDAR, Budgam
Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam.
Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,…— Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 4, 2026
This search operation was also launched jointly by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the CRPF in Budgam's Ashdar Gali.