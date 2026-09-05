'You can run but can't hide': Pakistan-based Lashkar commander killed in gunfight with forces in J&K's Budgam

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police killed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba commander named Yasir in Budgam under Operation Ashdar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday killed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander during an operation named Operation Ashdar. The terrorist has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national linked to the banned outfit LeT. Confirming the news, the security forces issued a stern warning in a post on X and wrote, ''You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! The terrorist neutralised during Op Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba.''

See the post:

Operation Ashdar is a joint counter-terror operation being carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the J&K Police and the CRPF in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. After the elimination of Yasir, officials said it is a major blow to the terror network attempting to destabilise peace in J&K, adding that an investigation is underway to trace his local links and activities.

Even on Friday, a terrorist was neutralised under Operation Ashdar in the Budgam region. As per a post by Chinar Corps, one AK rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation. ''OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and

@crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress.''

OP ASHDAR, Budgam



Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam.



Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,… September 4, 2026

This search operation was also launched jointly by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the CRPF in Budgam's Ashdar Gali.