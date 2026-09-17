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J&K Encounter: Heavy gunbattle in Udhampur, 2 terrorists killed; details inside

Two terrorists were killed in a late-night encounter with security forces in Udhampur's Sohan area. Search operations are underway.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

J&K Encounter: Heavy gunbattle in Udhampur, 2 terrorists killed; details inside
J&K Encounter: Heavy gunbattle in Udhampur, 2 terrorists killed; details inside
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Two terrorists were killed in a late-night operation by security forces in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The identities of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

Udhampur encounter: 2 terrorists killed

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Sohan area following information about suspicious movement. The operation led to a heavy gunbattle between security forces and the terrorists. According to sources, after the terrorists opened fire, security forces responded by firing seven to eight rockets and also conducted surveillance using drones.

A joint team of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting search operations in the area, security forces.  According to sources, security forces had been receiving unconfirmed inputs for some time about the presence of seven to eight terrorists in the Khuban area of Majalta. The area had been under continuous surveillance following reports of suspicious activity.

Security forces have cordoned off the area. As of the latest information, the firing had stopped. The operation is expected to resume at first light. Additional security personnel have been sent towards the encounter site, while senior officials are closely monitoring the situation.

According to sources, security forces had been receiving unconfirmed inputs for some time about the presence of seven to eight terrorists in the Khuban area of Majalta. The area had been under continuous surveillance following reports of suspicious activity.

Rajouri Police arrest 3 in alleged LeT-linked OGW network

Earlier on September 15, Rajouri Police busted an alleged overground worker (OGW) network linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Pir Panjal region on September 15. Three persons, identified as Zakir Hussain, Mohd Azam and Mohd Mushtaq, all residents of Rajouri, were arrested in connection with the alleged terror module. According to police, the arrests followed an investigation into a terror module allegedly operating in the Pir Panjal region. 

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused allegedly provided logistical support, safe transit and ground-level assistance to terrorists, linked to multiple high-profile attacks, including one targeting civilians.  The arrests and recovery have provided leads into the alleged terror network, with police working to identify more associates and ascertain the extent of the accused's involvement. Further investigation is underway.

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