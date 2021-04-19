J&K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, 2-3 terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The gunfight started in the Zeipora village of Shopian and is currently underway.

"Encounter has started at Zeipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A police official informed that "a joint team of Police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation in Zeipora. As the searching party cordoned the suspected area, hiding terrorists fired on it which was retaliated and an encounter started."

Sources in the police said that two to three terrorists are likely to be trapped in the cordon, however, the actual number can be confirmed only once the operation is over.