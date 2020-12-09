J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, two terrorists neutralised

An encounter started in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"Encounter has started at #Tiken area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

Police says that two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter so far.

"On a specific police input, operation is on at Tiken Pulwama since early morning today," Jammu and Kashmir DGP said. He added, “ Two unidentified terrorists neutralised so far.”

A joint team of police, army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. A police officer said that the team cordoned the suspected house and exchange of fire occurred which resulted in an encounter.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The operation is still underway. Some reports have claimed that one civilian is also injured who has been shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, mobile internet services in Pulwama have been suspended.