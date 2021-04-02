J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama, arms and ammunition recovered

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the early hours of Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

As per the information, the gunfight started in the Ghat Mohalla area after joint security forces started a cordon and search operation around midnight as they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A top police officer confirmed that "an encounter started between Security forces and terrorists at Ghat Mohalla Kakapora area of Pulwama district.”

The terrorists were given a chance to surrender but they opened fire on the searching party, which was retaliated.

"A joint searching team of Police, army’s 50 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the team cordoned off the suspected spot and asked terrorists to surrender repeatedly, they (hiding terrorists) fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated resulting in an encounter,” the cop added.

It is suspected that the group of militants might be the same who attacked BJP leader Anwar Ahmed, the district general secretary of Baramulla in the Ahrigam Nowgam area of the Srinagar-Phulwama border on Thursday.