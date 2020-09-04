J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pattan area, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Yaripora village of Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Kashmir zone police tweeted "#Encounter has started at #Yedipora #Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

A police official said that upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Yadipora area, a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of Police, 29 RR and CRPF at midnight.

As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists opened fire which was retaliated and turned into an encounter.

Sources in the police said that two to three militants may be trapped in the cordon, however, the actual number can be confirmed once the operation is over.

Yesterday late evening, three terrorists' associates over ground workers (OGW) were arrested by joint forces in Pattan Area of Baramulla.