JK: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security personnel in Pulwama's Mitrigam

As more details await on this, Pulwama Police and security forces are on the job in the area, as per officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, informed Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday. According to officials, Pulwama Police and security forces are on the job. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice." Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on February 28, days after a Kashmiri Pandit was gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama, security forces killed one of the terrorists involved in the killing during an encounter in the district`s Awantipora area in the early hours. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Sharing an update about the operation against the terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "One terrorist was killed in the encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved."On February 26, terrorists in another targeted killing, fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit (Sanjay Sharma) while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district. He was shifted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

READ | ICC issues warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged 'scheme to deport Ukrainian children'

 

