J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, armed forces in Shopian

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them.

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday (June 7). A joint team of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) are carrying out the operation. The exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists started few hours ago.

Confirming that’s DGP Jammu kashmir Dilbag Singh said, “On a credible police input operation launched early this morning by Shopian Police along with Local Army and CRPF units at Rebon Shopian. Exchange of fire started sometime back. Operation is on."

He added that as the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The firing was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

On Saturday (June 6), a 25-year-old civilian was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Bomai village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

IGP Kashmir said, “Terrorists fired upon Danish Manzoor, s/o Manzoor Ahmad Najar, r/o Eidepora Bomai aged about 25 years. The family brought him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

A police official informed that Danish was shot near Edipora Bomai in Zainageer, while he was on his way to home. Danish was reportedly a driver by profession.