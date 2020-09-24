J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, second such incident of the day

An encounter broke out on Thue=rsday in Sirhama village of Anantnag in south Kashmir. This is the second encounter of the day in south Kashmir. The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Sirhama village of bijbhara district Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Kashmir zone IGP confirmed the exchange of fire.

“Encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details will be shared.” A police officer said that after it received input about the presence of terrorists in the area, Anantnag Police, a local unit of army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sirhama village. He said that as the searching team cordoned the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon the searching team which was countered by retaliatory fire and an encounter started. Sources in the police said that two to three terrorists are believed to be in the cordoned area, however, the actual number can be divulged only when the operation will end.

It’s the second encounter of the day, earlier, one terrorist of Al Badr terror outfit was killed in traal area in Awantipora area of south Kashmir and huge arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.