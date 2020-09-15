J&K: Encounter breaks out at Marwal in Pulwama; 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter started on Monday (September 14) night between security forces and terrorists in the Marwal village of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Pulwama district, news agencies reported on Tuesday morning.

"#Encounter has started at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police. @JmuKmrPolice

#Encounter has started at #Marwal area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice September 15, 2020

Encounter has started at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. More details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hcFOIXtAk9 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

A senior J&K Police officer said that after a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Marwal village, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area during midnight.

The police officer added that as the joint search party cordoned the suspected area, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the searching party which was retaliated by security forces triggering an encounter. Sources said that 2-3 terrorists are trapped inside the cordon.