J&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway at Pinjora in Shopian

An encounter between terrorists and joint security forces broke out on early Monday morning at the Pinjora area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Shopian district.

According to sources, around four to five terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the region.

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the development and said that a joint team of J&K Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Encounter has started at #Pinjora area of #Shopain. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 7, 2020

This is a developing story. Further details are to follow.

Notably, another encounter had also occurred yesterday at the Reban area of Shopian, following which five terrorists were gunned down. Several incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the militants.