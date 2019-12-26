J&K DGP chairs high-level security review meeting in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police held a high-level meeting at police control Room, Kashmir on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by DGP Dilbag Singh, deliberated upon various important issues relating to the internal security.

The officers representing different districts briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of People in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by ADGP, CID Dr B Srinivas, IGP Kashmir, SP Pani, DIG and other high ranking officers of JK Police.

The DGP while addressing the meeting stressed for intensified cordon and search operations to flush out the terrorists. The DGP emphasized collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border.

"We have got successes across Jammu and Kashmir against the terrorists, yet we should continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir," said the J&K Police chief in the meeting.

Officials said public co-operation has helped the police to make its efforts fruitful in maintaining law and order.

He directed the officers that while dealing with any situation they should ensure that law-abiding people were not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.