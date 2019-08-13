J&K decision will have no impact on LAC: Delhi

In a frank candid talk between India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Bejing on Monday, New Delhi has told China that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir will have no impact on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Bejing’s concerns are misplaced.

A release by ministry of external affairs on Jaishankar meeting with Wang said it was India’s “internal matter aimed at promoting better governance and socio-economic development.”