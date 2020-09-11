J&K: Dead body of JeM terrorist recovered from Budgam four days after encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Four days after the encounter in the Narbal block of Budgam district, security forces on Friday recovered the dead body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from the Sukhnaag Nallah Kawoosa area.

Identified as Aqib Lone from Aglar of Shopian, the terrorist had received a bullet injury during an encounter by security forces on September 7. The forces also recovered a bag full of ammunition in Nallah Kawoosa, Budgam on Thursday which contained a fully-loaded AK Magazine, a Chinese grenade, one knife, two mobile phones and a pheran (Kashmiri gown).

On September 7, acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kawoosa area of Budgam district in central Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party.

Also read Major tragedy averted as security forces recover IED in north Kashmir

They said that soon after the initial exchange of firing, clashes broke out near the encounter site as groups of youth pelted stones on security forces who chased away the protestors by firing tear smoke shells. Officials said that there were no reports of any injury in the clashes, but the terrorists managed to escape the security cordon.

Following their escape, a search operation was launched by the forces in the area.