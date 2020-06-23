J&K: CRPF personnel martyred, 2 terrorists slain in Pulwama encounter

With the anti-terror operations continuing in Kashmir, two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter on Tuesday during one such ongoing operation in the Bandzoo area of the Pulwama district. However, one CRPF personnel was martyred in the ensuing gunfight after being critically wounded.

"One CRPF personnel who had sustained bullet injury in the encounter and was evacuated to a hospital has succumbed to his injuries," said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on this day.

IGP Kashmir and all ranks pay #tribute to our brave heart of CRPF who attained #martyrdom in today’s #Encounter at #Pulwama. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 23, 2020

2 AK-47 rifles were recovered from the slain terrorists and a search operation is currently underway, confirmed Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted, “Encounter has started at Bandzoo area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

#Encounter has started at #Bandzoo area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 23, 2020

The operation was launched early on in the morning on credible inputs provided to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. As the joint security forces cordoned off the house where the terrorists were hiding in, the militants fired upon the search party. The gunfire was retaliated, triggering the encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were slain and the CRPF personnel critically wounded. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) of the J&K Police said, “On a credible police input, an operation was initiated by the Pulwahma Police at village Bandzoo Pulwahma early this morning along with local Army and CRPF units."

He added “Two terrorists killed so far. One CRPF jawan was injured who later succumbed to the injuries when the militants fired at the cordon party. Operation is still on and the area is being searched.”

With this encounter, the number of slain terrorists this year in the valley has gone up to 108.