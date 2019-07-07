J&K: CRPF forms new SOPs to deal with mobs, terror

Learning from past on-field experiences, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has come up with a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with law and order crisis and anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The changes were made after Pulwama attack of February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The CRPF, which has a strength of 239 battalions, having a collective strength of 3,13,678 personnel, has deployed 26% of its force in the Valley to maintain law and order and anti-terror operations.

So far this year, 74 security personnel have been martyred, with 40 of them having been martyred in the Pulwama attack.

The force has made a five-step process to maintain law and deal with stone-pelting mobs in the valley. "Keep a Distance and Keep at a Distance," is the whole idea behind making changes in the SOP.

A top CRPF officer said, "According to the new procedure, the single round tear gas gun has been upgraded to a multi-round tear gas gun. We have also upgraded tear gas shells. Now it is made of plastic so that stone-pelting mobs do not throw it back towards the personnel."

The first step to deal with mobs is to fire incessantly through the tear gas multi-round gun. The second step is to use indelible ink guns to identify stone-pelters among the mob. Indelible ink shells, after hitting the target, leave a big blot of ink on the target. The third step is to use rubber bullet guns. "These bullets hit the target, but do not cause any fatal wounds," the officer explained.

The fourth step is to use plastic bullet guns. It is a non-fatal weapon that leaves the target in pain for hours. Lastly, if all these fail, the CRPF has been directed to use pellet guns, which scare the mob the most.

Convoys, as per the new SOP, should not have more than a dozen vehicles and among then, the fourth vehicle must be bullet-proof so that it can come out from the row and safeguard other vehicles from the firing. Further, every bus should have four armed jawans on alert and scanning movements of private vehicles.

During anti-terror operations, according to the laid out procedure, first, a small group of personnel in plain clothes, along with the local informer, should reach the location where terrorists are holed up and then another group of around 50 men should cordon off the area and identify vantage points.

The third step is to deploy men in large numbers at vantage points to stop locals from reaching the encounter site. The fourth step is to encircle the entire location, including the locals, so that there is a connection between the first, second and third encirclements and the fifth step is to send highly-trained forces at the encounter site.

With the new SOP, the force claims that they have minimised the loopholes of becoming a target of stone-pelting mobs and terrorists.

