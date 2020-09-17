J&K: Crisis averted as security forces recover huge cache of explosives in Pulwama

Further investigation is underway.

A major tragedy was averted by the security forces on Thursday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after a huge cache of explosive materials were discovered.

The search operation was carried out in the nursery area near forests of Gadikhal village where two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 liters plastic tanks, according to a police statement.

“In one plastic tank 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and have been recovered. In another plastic tank, 50 detonators were recovered. The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying/transporting.” a police official said.

The reovery was made after the security forces received a tip-off about resence of terrorist of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the area. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Awantipora.

security forces have been able to avert some major terror attack by means of explosive substances through this crucial recovery. This material could have been used for making IED’s. Although it was still in its raw form.

An FIR has been filed in the Awantipora Police Station under the unlawful Activity Act.

