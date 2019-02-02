J&K cops kill 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists

Security forces killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in an overnight operation in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The police cordoned off the area in Drabgam village after receiving a tip off. "The terrorists fired at the cops during the searches. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter", said a police spokesman.

Police identified the slain as Shahid Mushtaq Baba and Inayat Abdullah Zigar of JeM. Police said Baba was wanted by the law for his complicity in terror crimes. "As per police records, Shahid Baba was active in Shopian and Pulwama areas. He was involved in conspiring and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area," said the spokesman.

Police said Inayat was an active supporter of terror activities of JeM. The police has issued a fresh advisory urging people not to venture inside the encounter zone. "People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any", the spokesman said.