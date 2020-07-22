J&K cop shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir in Wednesday, officials said.

Terrorists fired upon at Abdul Rashid Dar, 58, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Dar was a former member of the Ikhwan, a pro-government group in Kashmir, who was later inducted into the force.

The police and security forced have launched and cordon and search operation to nab the terrorists who flew the spot after firing at the cop.

"Terrorists fired upon a policeman Ab Rashid Dar at his native place (Furrah, Kulgam). He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police & SFs cordoned the area and search is on to nab the terrorist. Further details shall follow.," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.