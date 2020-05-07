J&K cop hits out at Pulitzer winning photojournalists, shares picture of grieving daughter of martyred police officer

A senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir police took a jibe at the three photojournalists who were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for the pictures they clicked depicting Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The officer, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, took to Twitter and posted a photograph of a grieving daughter of a police officer who had been killed by terrorists in 2017 in Kashmir.

“This picture should haunt the conscience of humanity for times to come. An inconsolable daughter of a police officer martyred in 2017 in Kashmir. Any awards for this photograph?” Hussain who is posted as SSP Security in Kashmir tweeted.

The three photojournalists - Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the international news agency AssociatedPress from Jammu and Kashmir, were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their photographs which they clicked in August 2019, showing life in the region after the Centre revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.