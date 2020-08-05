J&K: BJP celebrates first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, hoists tricolour in Srinagar

As Wednesday marks the first anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the day with functions organised at several places in the region.

The party office in Srinagar celebrated the first anniversary of the Centre's decision that abrogated the constitutional provision on August 5, 2019. Amid slogans, the Indian tricolour was hoisted by the party workers at the headquarters.

Several BJP workers took part in the celebrations.

"After the revocation of Article, 370 the development was seen on the ground in Kashmir. Stone pelting had now come to zero in the area. BDC members get 25 lakh for development in their respective areas. All elections in the Kashmir valley have been held peacefully.

Besides Srinagar, there were celebrations by BJP members at Anantnag, Ganderbal and Kupwara. At all these places tricolour was unfurled and the slogan “Bharat mata ki jai" was chanted.

On August 5 in 2019 the government of India took the historic decision of abrogating Article of 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divided the to two union territories.