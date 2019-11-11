J&K: Avalanche hits Gulmarg, two civilians killed

The met department has predicted a fresh spell of snowfall from Thursday this week.

Two civilians working with the Indian army as porters have been killed after a snow Avalanche hits them at famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials told WION that the avalanche hit Indian Army’s Himmat post near the Line of Control (LoC) in the district, burying the duo under snow on Saturday night.

“We have recovered the dead bodies of the civilians from the area. The slain are the residents of Bonyar in Uri tehsil in Baramulla district,” said a police officer over the phone.

The fresh snowfall had earlier killed seven people in different parts of Kashmir including two army men in north Kashmir. The authorise have asked people living in the vulnerable areas to stay alert as avalanches and landslides may occur in several mountainous areas.

Hundreds of houses, apple orchards were damaged and electricity Infrastructure suffered a heavy blow in the previous snow spell.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a fresh spell of snowfall from Thursday this week which according to them may continue till Saturday.

“Another spell of light to moderate snowfall at most places of J&K and Kargil district of Ladakh region, most likely during 14th night to 16th. These may led to landslide, temporary disruptions of surface transportation,” MeT said in a press release.