J&K: At least three terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

As many as three terrorists were killed in an encounter on Monday in the Lower Munda area in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists open fired on the patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area which triggered an exchange of fire. One body was recovered from the scene of the encounter.

The joint operation launched by CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police is still being carried out.

In the last 12 hours, this is the second encounter in J&K.

On Sunday, at least four terrorists were killed and a jawan injured during an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Sunday (April 26). The authorities have suspended mobile internet in the district.