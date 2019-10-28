Trending#

Manohar Lal Khattar

Aaditya Thackeray

JJP

Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath

  1. Home
  2. India


J&K: At least six injured in grenade attack at bus stand in Sopore

Further details are awaited.


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Joydeep Bose

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 05:09 PM IST

At least six people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Sopore town, news agency ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

Two days ago, unidentified terrorists had hurled grenades and assaulted security personnel of a joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police in the Karan Nagar area of the state's capital, Srinagar. At least six CRPF personnel were injured in the grenade attack on Saturday, according to initial reports. The terrorists also opened fire at the security forces.

Earlier in the month, there was a grenade attack outside the deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, where 14 people were injured.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox