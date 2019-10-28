J&K: At least six injured in grenade attack at bus stand in Sopore

At least six people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Sopore town, news agency ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

Two days ago, unidentified terrorists had hurled grenades and assaulted security personnel of a joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police in the Karan Nagar area of the state's capital, Srinagar. At least six CRPF personnel were injured in the grenade attack on Saturday, according to initial reports. The terrorists also opened fire at the security forces.

Earlier in the month, there was a grenade attack outside the deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, where 14 people were injured.