J&K: At least 6 jawans injured after terrorists hurl grenades, open fire at security forces in Srinagar

Unidentified terrorists on Saturday hurled grenades and assaulted security personnel of a joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police in the Karan Nagar area of the state's capital, Srinagar. According to initial information, at least six CRPF personnel have been injured in the grenade attack. The terrorists also opened fire at the security forces.

According to updates, the terrorists tried to flee after hurling grenade at the security forces. The security personnel are retaliating effectively and a gunfire battle is currently underway with the terrorists.

The injured jawans belong to the 144th battalion, and they have been rushed to a nearby hospital, sources said.

The CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area.

The police have currently cordoned off the area and a massive search operation has been launched, while additional reinforcement is currently being sent.

Further details are awaited.

(With Zee Media newsroom inputs)