J&K: At least 19 injured in grenade attack at bus stand in Sopore

At least 19 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Sopore town, according to Kashmir Zone Police. The grenade blast took place near Hotel Plaza at 4:15 PM. The police have confirmed that at least six individuals have sustained serious injuries and they have been transferred to Srinagar for immediate medical treatment. The rest are undergoing treatment at the sub-district hospital in Sopore.

The security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area to trace the attackers, immediately afterwards. CCTV footage is also being taken to check the cause of the attackers.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that at least six persons were injured in the grenade attack.

The troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited.

ANI, in a later update, posted photos of the injured being brought to the hospital.

The attack comes at a time when the central government has allowed a 28-member delegation of members of the European parliament to visit the valley and take a close look at the situation. The delegation will be arriving to the valley on Thursday for a one-day visit. It is being believed that the terrorists, as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, is trying to create panic among the locals by riling them up with these violent acts.

Two days ago, unidentified terrorists had hurled grenades and assaulted security personnel of a joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police in the Karan Nagar area of the state's capital, Srinagar. At least six CRPF personnel were injured in the grenade attack on Saturday, according to initial reports. The terrorists also opened fire at the security forces.

Earlier in the month, there was a grenade attack outside the deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, where 14 people were injured.