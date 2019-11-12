Headlines

India

J&K: At least 16 dead, 3 injured after vehicle skids off Batore-Kishtwar national highway near Doda town

At least six people were reported to have lost their lives due to snowfall-related incidents earlier this week.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 05:24 PM IST

At least 16 people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday afternoon in a road accident near Doda town in Jammu and Kashmir, police sources said.

Earlier, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Doda town said that 12 people were confirmed to have been killed and three were injured, adding that the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying more than a dozen passengers skidded off the road and fell down the Batore-Kishtwar national highway.

The exact reason for the mishap is being investigated. Further details are awaited.

On November 7, an army vehicle had met with a road accident in the Langate area of J&K's Kupwara district due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall. Two army jawans had died in the accident.

The onset of winter in the Kashmir valley has brought with it changing weather conditions that are seeing a harsh winter this time around, which coupled with frequent snowfall has turned fatal as reports of at least six people losing their lives due to snowfall-related incidents were reported this week.

