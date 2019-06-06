J&K: Army man on leave killed in Anantnag district, two cops go missing

A territorial army man was shot dead by terrorists when he was home to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir.

Terrorists opened fire on Manzoor Ahmad Beg at Sadoora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Manzoor was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources told WION that Manzoor was posted with army's 34 RR in Shopian district and was home on leave.

“He was fired upon by the terrorists and sustained critical gunshot injuries in the incident ... he was subsequently evacuated to hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The Police is investigating the circumstances of this terror crime,” police said in a statement.

Security forces have launched an operation in the area to nab the terrorists.

Meanwhile, two cops have gone missing from District Police Lines in south Kashmir’s Pulwama along with their weapons.

Sources have identified them as Special police officers (SPO) Shabir Ahmad of Tujan Pulwama and Salman Ahmad Uthmula Shopian.

“Two SPOs have not reported back to Lines Pulwama. The matter is being investigated,” police said.

An encounter is also underway in between terrorists and security forces in Panjran area of Lassipora of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Sources said that one terrorist was killed in the encounter and gunfire was ongoing. Earlier, a joint team army's 44RR, J&K police and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the area.