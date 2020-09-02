J&K: Army JCO martyred in Keri sector of Rajouri after Pakistan violates ceasefire

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred in the line of action along the Line of Control(LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the area. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan occurred in the Keri sector of J&K's Rajouri district, according to reports.

Reports said that while on duty, the Army JCO was hit by a stray bullet that was fired from the Pakistan side. The JCO later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

India and Pakistan exchanged fire in the area following the provocation.

The Indian Army said that a befitting response is being given against the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army.

On Sunday, a JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab`s Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

(With agency inputs)