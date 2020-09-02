Trending#

PM Modi

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. India


J&K: Army JCO martyred in Keri sector of Rajouri after Pakistan violates ceasefire

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred in the line of action along the Line of Control(LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the area. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan occurred in the Keri sector of J&K's Rajouri district, according to reports.


India, Indian Army, junior commissioned officer (JCO), ceasefire violation, Pakistan, pak ceasefire violation

(Representational Image)

Share

Written By

Reported by

Ieshan Bashir Wani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 2, 2020, 11:17 AM IST

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred in the line of action along the Line of Control(LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the area. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan occurred in the Keri sector of J&K's Rajouri district, according to reports.

Reports said that while on duty, the Army JCO was hit by a stray bullet that was fired from the Pakistan side. The JCO later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. 

India and Pakistan exchanged fire in the area following the provocation.

The Indian Army said that a befitting response is being given against the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army.

On Sunday, a JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab`s Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

(With agency inputs)