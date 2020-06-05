J&K: Army jawan martyred after Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

The incident happened at around 7 pm when firing from Pakistani side started that targeted the forward areas in the sector.

In yet another violation of ceasefire by Pakistan, an Indian Army Jawan was martyred on Thursday evening in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The army retaliated befittingly to the firing.

Meanwhile, in another development, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces Rajouri on Thursday.

As per reports, a joint team of army J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

One of them was reportedly killed by the security forces after the hiding terrorists opened fire.

At least two-three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.