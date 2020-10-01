J&K: Army jawan martyred after Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Poonch district

Jammu and Kashmir: An Indian army jawan was martyred due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in forward area of district Poonch at the Line of Control.

As per the official statement from the army, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was critically injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire at the LoC and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the statement read.

"Lance Naik Karnail Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added.

The Defence PRO further said that the incident happened during ceasefire violation in Mankote sector, district Poonch.

It’s the second incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last 24 hours in the area. Earlier, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote sector, District Poonch and initiated unprovoked firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector.

Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire, as before winter sets in, it wants to push more and more terrorists this side because after snow covers the mountains, infiltration paths get blocked and infiltration remains impossible to them, an army official said.