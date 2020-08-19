J&K: Arms & ammunition recovered from four persons in Shopian; arrested

Representational image

Security forces arrested four persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession from the Shopian district in J&K.

Four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from these individuals in south kashmir. All four were arrested for further investigation.

A police official said, “security forces arrested four persons identified as Imitiyaz Ahmad Dar Parvaiz Ahmad Kumar, Sajad Ahmad Dhobi, and Shahid Manzoor all resident of district shopian and recovered Four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 from them. Case has been registered for further investigation.

Moreover, arms and ammunition were recovered from Srinagar's Padshabagh area where a cordon and search was launched after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

On August 17, terrorists fired some rounds of fire on a joint naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district on August 17 which killed one Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police and two CRPF soldiers.

Following the attack, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the encounter on Monday.

The third terrorist was killed by security forces in Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, as the operation concluded.