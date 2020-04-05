J&K: Anti-terror operation near LoC in Keran sector enters third day; 5 terrorists slain, 3 jawans martyred

The anti-terror operation by Indian security personnel across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Keran sector has now entered its third day. Till now, five terrorists have been slain in the operation; however, three jawans have also been martyred over these three days.

Over the past 36 hours, as many as 9 terrorists have also been arrested.

The five terrorists who were gunned down in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation were trying out breach the LoC in North Kashmir's Keran sector, in the Kupwara district. The operation is taking place despite irregular and chilly weather.

The only unfortunate development in this situation is that three soldiers have been martyred in the operation. Two other jawans have also been injured, however, they are currently recovering under urgent medical attention.

In the meanwhile, four terrorists were killed in a separate encounter in the Batpura area of South Kashmir yesterday. Earlier on Friday, four terrorists and three terror supporters were also apprehended in the Hendwara region in Kashmir.

So far this year, security forces have succeeded in killing 37 terrorists and apprehended 15 terrorists, along with 71 terrorist supporters.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said the slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and had been killing civilians for the last 12 days.

"A group of 3/4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. 4 such killings were done by them in South Kashmir. Police were able to track them down and an operation was launched...", the police said.