On Sunday leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir met first at Mehbooba Mufti’s residence and then at Farooq Abdullah’s.

After the meeting Abdullah said: "I appeal to both the countries, India & Pakistan not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries."

Leaders of NC, Congress, PDP, Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement and Communist Party of India (Marxist) attended the meeting.

The all-party meet released a statemetn called the Gupkar Declaration

Gupkar Declaration

August 4 2019

The representatives of following political parties held an all parties meeting at the Gupkar Residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah President JKNC to deliberate upon the prevailing political situation triggered by massive deployment of security forces, advisories issued, abandonment of Amarnath Yatra midway, and forced removal of tourists from the Valley.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, was attended by, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, President JKPDP, Patron PDP Muzaffar Hussain Beg, Abdul Rehman Veeri GS PDP, Sajad Ghani Lone Chairman JKPC, Imran Reza Ansari, Abdul Ghani Vakeel, Taj Mohiudin Vice Presidnet JKPCC, M Y Tarigami CPIM, Vice Presidnet JKNC Omar Abdullah, MPs of NC, Justice Hassnain Masoodi, Mohamad Akbar lone, provincial president jknc Nasir Sogami, Shah Faesal, PUF, Ali Mohammad Sagar GS JKNC, Muzaffar Shah ANC, Uzair Ronga PUF, Suhail Bukhari PDP.

It was unanimously resolved

1. That all the parties would be United in their resolve to be protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of the JK against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever.

2 That modification, abrogation of articles 35a, 370, unconstitutional delimitaion or trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

3. That the Parties participating in the meeting resolved to seek audience with the President and Prime Minister of India and the leaders of other political parties to apprise them of the current situation and make an appeal to them to safeguard the legitimate interests of the people of state with regard constitutional guarantees given to the state the constitution of Our country.

They will also apprise them of the unwholesome consequences bound to follow the unconstitutional violation of these guarantees.

The representatives of the political parties resolved to remain together and stand united in their struggle for safeguarding identity autonomy and special status of the state.

Earlier, Mufti claimed that hotels have been asked by the police not to allow any mainstream political party to hold a meeting in their premises.

Speaking to media, Mufti said that a meeting of all mainstream political parties will be convened this evening at her residence.

"We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright," she said.

"The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we are holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home," she added.

Accusing the government of using corruption as a tool against mainstream political parties in the state, she said, "They did whatever they had to, with separatists. Now they are using tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all-party meet, Farooq sahab was taken to Chandigarh. They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, workers are being harassed."

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah had on Saturday asked the Centre to come forward and assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that there is nothing to worry about.

He also said Governor Satya Pal Malik assured him that so far, no preparation has been made for any announcement regarding rumours on Article 35A, 370, delimitation and trifurcation.

The Governor had requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on August 2 advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack. Since the announcement, panic hit the Valley.

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel.

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley.